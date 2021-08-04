Mayors of flood-hit German towns call for more aid

BERLIN (AP) — The mayors of three German towns badly hit by last month’s deadly floods are appealing for more help from the state and federal governments, saying the disaster caused billions of dollars worth of damage. The mayors said Wednesday they had written to German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the governor of Rhineland-Palatinate state seeking further financial help and the appointment of a special commissioner to oversee the reconstruction in the Ahr Valley. At least 138 people were killed there during the July 14-15 floods. The mayor of Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler said his town estimates the damage to individuals, businesses and public infrastructure to be at least $3.6 billion.