Marshfield Clinic Health System will require employees get COVID-19 vaccine

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WQOW) - Within a few months, all Marshfield Clinic Health System employees will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Those employees will need to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 15.

“Our health system is about serving our mission and living up to our values. These vaccines are the key to stopping this virus, and it’s essential we take this important step in providing the safest possible environment for our patients, families, visitors, providers and staff,” said Dr. Susan Turney, CEO of Marshfield Clinic Health System.

Turney said the decision to require the vaccine is because of the increase in cases in Wisconsin and the U.S.

Marshfield becomes the second major provider in our area to require staff vaccinations. Mayo Clinic Health System is requiring all employees get the shot before Sept. 17 -- two months before Marshfield's deadline.

At HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph's Hospitals and Prevea Health, employees are not required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

