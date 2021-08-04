Mark Kelly pays tribute to John McCain in 1st Senate speech

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly has used his first speech in Congress to pay tribute to John McCain, the late Republican senator whose seat Kelly now holds. McCain’s widow, Cindy McCain, watched from the gallery Wednesday as Kelly’s guest. She’s awaiting Senate confirmation after President Joe Biden nominated her as the U.S. representative to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture. Kelly was elected last year to finish the last two years of McCain’s final term. He is a top target for the GOP and faces a tough reelection fight next year for his own six-year term.