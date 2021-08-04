Man accused of fatally stabbing wife taken into custody

OKLEE, N.D. (AP) — The manhunt for the man accused of fatally stabbing his wife in northwestern Minnesota is over. The Red Lake County Sheriff’s Office says 44-year-old Eric Reinbold was arrested early Wednesday morning in a wooded area north of Oklee. Reinbold has eluded authorities for weeks. He’s charged with second-degree murder in the death of Lissette Reinbold who was found fatally stabbed on the driveway of her rural Oklee home July 9. According to sheriff’s officials, Reinbold was arrested without resistance and is being held in the Pennington County Jail in Thief River Falls.