Malaysian PM refuses to resign, delays vote by a month

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Embattled Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has refused to resign after a key ally pulled support for him, but says he will seek a vote of confidence in Parliament next month to prove his legitimacy to govern. Shortly after a meeting Wednesday with King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah at the palace, Muhyiddin said in a national broadcast that he had been informed by the monarch that eight lawmakers from a key party in his ruling alliance had withdrawn support for him. Muhyiddin said he told the king that he has received sufficient declarations of support from lawmakers that “convinced me that I still have the majority support” in Parliament.