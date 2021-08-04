Skip to Content

Silver! Kenny Bednarek 2nd in 200m

8:09 am Local NewsSportTop Sports StoriesTop Stories
kenny bednarek provided image
Kenny Bednarek

TOKYO (WQOW) - Kenny Bednarek ran the fastest 200m dash of his life Wednesday to win a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Rice Lake native finished in 19.68 seconds, just .06 behind Canada's Andre de Grasse. USA teammates Noah Lyles and Erriyon Knighton finished third and fourth, respectively.

Full results here

Friends and family of Bednarek gathered in Rice Lake to watch his ultimate achievement.

Bednarek is scheduled to return to the track for the 4x100 relay opening round Wednesday evening.

Author Profile Photo

Nick Tabbert

More Stories

Skip to content