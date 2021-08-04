Hit-and-run: Eau Claire Sheriff’s Office looking for who hit bicyclist

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - Someone injured a bicyclist when they hit them with their SUV on Tuesday night.

It happened at 8:45 p.m. on County Road HHI just south of Cleghorn.

The bicyclist was hit from behind and taken to the hospital with significant injuries, but is expected to be OK.

The driver never stopped.

The sheriff's office believes the vehicle involved was a 2019-2021 Lexus SUV or Toyota Land Cruiser. It was dark gray or silver.

Authorities have provided the picture above which they say is a similar vehicle and color.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division

at 715-839-5102 or anonymous at Crime Stoppers.

(Map shows general area and is not exact location)