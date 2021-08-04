Skip to Content

Higher humidity follows Thursday’s scattered showers/storms

New
4:40 pm Weather Now
DMA-TO-Highs-Today4

Temperatures today warmed a couple more degrees compared to yesterday with highs topping out for the most part in the mid 80s. Despite the slow warming over these past few days, humidity really hasn't changed much. Dew points have ranged from the mid 50s to the low 60s at times, which means that it only feels slightly humid at worst.

Higher humidity will arrive after tomorrow's rain chances. Expect a few scattered showers already tomorrow morning, with scattered showers most likely through the middle of the day. As is the case with scattered showers, there will be breaks and the showers won't affect all spots, though in this case most areas should see at least a little rain.

A few rumbles of thunder are possible with the early round, too, with a better chance for a few weak storms arriving in the evening. Most of those will form and dissipate to our west, however.

Rain totals will not be that beneficial, with rainfall expected to range from just a trace to 1/4" in the Chippewa Valley. Higher humidity follows Thursday's rain and lasts through the weekend and likely most of next week, too.

With higher humidity, there will be slight chances for pop-up showers and storms, though the best chance for rain/storms arrives this weekend. Expect scattered showers and storms as early as midday Saturday through as late as Sunday night, though most likely timing right now looks to be Saturday evening through Sunday afternoon.

Like most summer systems, it will not be widespread rain and there will be breaks. The showers will keep temps down a bit from their potential, but it will feel warmer than these past few days because of the high dew points that at times will be in the 70s.

As chances diminish back to pop-ups early next week, highs could reach their potential in the low 90s with more sunshine peeking between clouds.

Matt Schaefer

Matt Schaefer was promoted to Chief Meteorologist in July of 2019 and has been our evening meteorologist for News 18 since June of 2016. Prior to that, he was our Saturday meteorologist starting in September 2014.

Matt was born and raised in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. He enjoys all the extremes that mother nature throws at the Badger State: from severe thunderstorms to blizzards to subzero temperatures.

Matt studied meteorology in the Midwest as well, earning his Bachelor’s of Science in Meteorology at Valparaiso University in Indiana. There, Matt was heavily involved in VUTV Weather, the Valpo student chapter of AMS/NWA, and VUSIT (Valparaiso University Storm Intercept Team). He’s logged more than 20,000 miles chasing and studying severe storms all across the country and witnessed nine tornadoes including six in one day!

Matt describes himself as a Wisconsin boy at heart and enjoys cheering for the Packers, Brewers, Badgers, and Admirals just to name a few. He loves simply being outdoors and enjoys the Wisconsin wilderness especially in fall, and whitetail deer season!

