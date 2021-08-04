Higher humidity follows Thursday’s scattered showers/storms

Temperatures today warmed a couple more degrees compared to yesterday with highs topping out for the most part in the mid 80s. Despite the slow warming over these past few days, humidity really hasn't changed much. Dew points have ranged from the mid 50s to the low 60s at times, which means that it only feels slightly humid at worst.

Higher humidity will arrive after tomorrow's rain chances. Expect a few scattered showers already tomorrow morning, with scattered showers most likely through the middle of the day. As is the case with scattered showers, there will be breaks and the showers won't affect all spots, though in this case most areas should see at least a little rain.

A few rumbles of thunder are possible with the early round, too, with a better chance for a few weak storms arriving in the evening. Most of those will form and dissipate to our west, however.

Rain totals will not be that beneficial, with rainfall expected to range from just a trace to 1/4" in the Chippewa Valley. Higher humidity follows Thursday's rain and lasts through the weekend and likely most of next week, too.

With higher humidity, there will be slight chances for pop-up showers and storms, though the best chance for rain/storms arrives this weekend. Expect scattered showers and storms as early as midday Saturday through as late as Sunday night, though most likely timing right now looks to be Saturday evening through Sunday afternoon.

Like most summer systems, it will not be widespread rain and there will be breaks. The showers will keep temps down a bit from their potential, but it will feel warmer than these past few days because of the high dew points that at times will be in the 70s.

As chances diminish back to pop-ups early next week, highs could reach their potential in the low 90s with more sunshine peeking between clouds.