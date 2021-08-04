Germany giving over $40 million to fight antisemitism

BERLIN (AP) — The German government says it will strengthen its battle against the quickly growing antisemitism in the country by investing 35 million euros ($41.5 million) into research and educational projects focused on understanding and fighting the causes of hatred against Jews. Police registered 2,351 cases of antisemitism in Germany last year, which was an increase of 15% compared to the year before. German Education and Research Minister Anja Karliczek said Wednesday that “this is the highest number in the last couple of years.” Millions will be given to universities to examine the different facets of hatred against Jews and to develop strategies on what to best do against it.