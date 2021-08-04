Fall Creek football finds confidence ahead of 2021 season

FALL CREEK (WQOW)- Fall Creek football looks to bring a winning culture back to Cricket Country in 2021.

The Crickets only won one game in their COVID-shortened 2020 season, that came in their final game on the field against Neillsville/Granton in November. It was the first win for Crickets head coach Tyler Mickelson, who is now entering his second year in charge.

Mickelson says that win gave both he and his team a morale boost, to the point where they know they can be a winning team.

"That win in November gave us the confidence that we needed in December, January, February, and the offseason workout and strength and conditioning program that we had in place," Mickelson said. "It has us ready. The last time we were on the field, we won, and the guys know that. They know the feeling that we had, and we are taking that into week one at Altoona, that's what we're focused on."

With the pandemic throwing off much of the routine last season, and a new coach taking the reigns in the same year, the team left a lot on the table. After what coaches say was a strong offseason of preparation, 2021 feels like a fresh start in Fall Creek.

"We weren't able to get what we wanted before the season started," said Soren Johnson, senior on the team. "Now on day one we already have plays going and we can run them without hesitation, which is way better than last year, because we were still figuring things out towards the end of the season."

"This feels like year one," Mickelson said. "The excitement and the energy lives up to what it feels like, and the players can feel it too. There's a new sense of excitement, and a new beginning that we didn't really get last year."

The Crickets open the season at Altoona on August 20th.