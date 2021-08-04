Ex-Kentucky officer pleads guilty to striking protester

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A former Louisville police officer pleaded guilty Wednesday to striking a kneeling protester in the back of the head with a riot stick during protests over the death of Breonna Taylor last year. Cory P. Evans pleaded guilty Wednesday to the charge of using unreasonable force on a detainee. The Department of Justice says Evans struck the protester while they person was kneeling with their hands in the air. It occurred during the early nights of protests in Louisville in May 2020. Evans was downtown that night on curfew duty. Evans faces up to 10 years in prison on a conviction.