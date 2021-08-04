Election officials deactivate 205K voter registrations

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin election officials have deactivated more than 205,000 voter registrations. The Wisconsin Elections Commission announced Wednesday that it has deactivated 174,307 registrations because the voters haven’t cast a ballot in four years and didn’t respond to a mailing. Commission officials said they’re required by law to identify people every two years who haven’t voted in the previous four years and deactivate them unless they wish to remain registered. The commission also deactivated 31,854 registrations of voters who may have moved and didn’t respond to a mailing. Those voters can re-register and become eligible to cast ballots again.