Eau Claire developer plans to build 24/7 shelter for homeless population

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - To help curb homelessness in the Chippewa Valley, a local developer plans to create a new shelter near downtown Eau Claire that will be open day and night.

JCap Real Estate plans to build a 24/7 shelter near the corner of East Madison and Putnam streets in Eau Claire.

The area is currently occupied by Big River Self-Storage next to Community Table, but eventually, JCap hopes to build a 24-hour gapless facility on the land to house people with no home.

The company's director of development said the building could be 20,000 to 40,000 square feet in size and have upwards of 150 beds.

"It's a good location because there's an ample amount of land to build a larger 24-hour facility and it's within walking distance of downtown, but not in the central business district," said Alex Padrnos, director of development at JCap Real Estate.

JCap also hopes to lease some of the space to different organizations that could provide programs to help this vulnerable population get back on their feet.

Officials added rent for agencies would be as low as possible and that they're not looking to make money on this project.

Officials said the timeline of the project is up in the air right now, but that they're ready to go once they've established what agencies will be in the facility and how much space they'll need.