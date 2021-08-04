Crop-dusting plane crashes in front yard of Ohio home

WOOSTER, Ohio (AP) — A crop-dusting plane struck some power lines and trees before it crashed in the front yard of a northeastern Ohio home, leaving the pilot with minor injuries. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says the crash in Wooster occurred around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, as the plane dusted a farmer’s field. No one on the ground was injured in the crash, and authorities have not said if anyone was in the home at the time. Authorities say the plane just missed hitting the home. It eventually ended nose up against a tree in the yard. The pilot, 24-year-old Tyler James Vold of Breckenridge, Minnesota, suffered undisclosed minor injuries but was able to walk away from the wreck.