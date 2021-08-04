COVID nurse is thrilled to be back on pro bowling circuit

NEW YORK (AP) — Nursing and professional bowling aren’t usually found on the same resume. In fact, Erin McCarthy is just one of a few to claim that territory. The 31-year-old McCarthy has weathered the pandemic as a critical care nurse in Omaha, where she lives. During the darkest days of the coronavirus crisis, she toiled without her usual release valve — competing on the Professional Women’s Bowling Association circuit. Now back on the tour, McCarthy is splitting her time between hospital work and traveling to meets to regain her momentum on the lanes.