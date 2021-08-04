Chippewa Falls Kwik Trip employee saves woman from getting scammed

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Many scams aim to trick people out of their money, but thanks to a Kwik Trip employee's quick thinking in Chippewa Falls, a woman still has thousands of dollars in her bank account.

Last week, store leader Jenn Engaldo said a guest came into Kwik Trip on Woodward Avenue trying to buy $2,000 in Apple gift cards.

Engaldo told the woman the store policy only allows $500 in gift cards per day, per guest, but the woman was adamant about buying them.

Engaldo asked why she needed the gift cards, and the woman said she needed them for a family function, but Engaldo wasn't so sure about that.

She eventually ended up calling the police department, and the woman later admitted a man called her and told her there was a warrant out for her arrest.

"It's part of Kwik Trip's mission statement anyway to make a difference in somebody's life -- $2,000 is quite a bit of money," Engaldo said. "It just feels good as a person just to do that. I'd want somebody to help me because I don't have just $2,000 lying around to just hand out to anybody. It just makes you feel good, makes you go home at night and think, 'what I'm doing makes a difference.'"

Chippewa Falls PD says if a warrant was actually out for your arrest, you wouldn't get a phone call about it and that nobody from the government is going to ask you to pay a fine or anything with a gift card.