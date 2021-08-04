Chippewa Falls football hits the practice field

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The high school football season is quickly approaching, and the Chippewa Falls Cardinals are looking to fly to the top of the Big Rivers Conference.

The Cardinals finished last season 2-2 in conference, and 3-3 overall, including a season finale win against Marshfield.

This season, there will be more players wearing Cardinals jerseys. According to head coach Chuck Raykovich, there are more players out for football this year than they have ever had before at Chippewa Falls. He said he's noticed his players take on more of a leadership role this offseason.

"What I like about this team is it's player driven. They are the ones that go on people's case for not showing up to the weight room, they are the ones that got kids together to do things. On their own, as a team. It wasn't the coaches, it was the players, and that is so important," Raykovich said.

The wait is almost over for Raykovich and the Cardinals. They open the season on the road against Holmen on Aug. 19.