Bill repealing Iraq war powers advances in Senate

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee has voted to finally repeal two decades-old measures giving open-ended approval for military action in Iraq. Wednesday’s vote was 14-8, with three Republicans voting with Democrats. Virginia Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine, who introduced the measure with Republican Sen. Todd Young of Indiana, says he hopes the repeals will go to a vote of the full Senate in coming weeks. The measures had greenlighted the 1991 Persian Gulf War and the 2003 invasion of Iraq. Committee action on their repeal comes during a larger debate about reclaiming more congressional authority on military action from the executive branch.