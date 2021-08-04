As COVID-19 surges in Tunisia, oxygen is in short supply

KAIROUAN, Tunisia (AP) — The demand for life-saving medical oxygen has outstripped the supply in Tunisia as the North African country faces a surge of COVID-19 cases. As the misery of desperate patients grows, families say they are forced to find oxygen on their own. Traders have seized on an opportunity for profit, buying supplies of oxygen and other treatments and then selling or renting them out at higher prices. The profitable enterprise that is growing online has prompted angry citizens to call on Tunisian authorities to intervene. The outbreak comes as the nation of 12 million people that was the only success story of the Arab Spring a decade ago finds itself beset by political and economic crisis.