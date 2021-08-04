Air quality improves again before our first shot at rain for the month

Smoky conditions have kept us in an air quality alert through noon Wednesday. Sensitive groups may feel the impacts from the wildfire pollution. Surface smoke will slowly clear out again improving air quality through Thursday.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and hazy. High temperatures will reach the mid 80s and the humidity will stay low. High pressure will continue to move southeast to make way for our next system.

A pair of low pressure centers will swing across the Dakotas' and through Minnesota Wednesday. The cold front will draw up a broken line of showers and thunderstorms for western Wisconsin by midday Thursday. Chances are likely for a brief round of rain, but rainfall amounts won't be impressive.

A general trace to 0.1'' of rainfall is possible with this broken line of storms. Isolated storms could produce upwards of 0.25''. The best chance for this rain will be in the middle of the day Thursday, with a few lingering isolated storms late Thursday into Friday morning.

Dew points increase as this wave approaches. Humid air will push the muggy meter back into the "aww jeez" category into the weekend.

Isolated rain and thunderstorm chances continue each day beyond Thursday, with Saturday and Sunday being upgraded to our "chance" category. While it looks like scattered showers are more likely this weekend, it won't be a washout by any means.