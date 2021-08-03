Western Wisconsin police chase ends in arrest

WESTERN WISCONSIN (WQOW) - A man is in custody after officers say he led them on a 28 mile high-speed chase across parts of three area counties.

Frederick Clements, 23, of Mindoro was arrested Tuesday afternoon after the chase that hit speeds of 110 miles per hour.

It started when a Pepin County Sheriff's deputy tried to stop him for speeding. The chase was called off for safety reasons, but resumed when his small pickup truck was observed speeding again on Highway 35. The chase went into Buffalo County, but was called off again before entering Alma.

Officials say Clements was again spotted speeding, and the pursuit resumed. A tire deflation device was used to deflate three of the truck's tires, and deputies boxed in his vehicle a short time later and arrested Clements. He is now in jail, with felony charges expected.