Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney indicted for felony assault

DALLAS (AP) — Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney has been indicted by a Texas grand jury for felony assault of a woman he was previously in a relationship with. Gladney was a first-round draft pick last year out of TCU. He started 15 games for the Vikings as a rookie. He remains on the roster but has not been around the team since his arrest in April in Dallas. Gladney is charged with domestic violence by impeding breathing. No court date has been scheduled. Vikings owner and president Mark Wilf calls the allegations “very disturbing.”