UN Security Council condemns attacks on Afghan civilians

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has condemned deliberate attacks on civilians in Afghanistan and all instances of terrorism, while declaring its opposition to restoration of rule by the Taliban. In a press statement agreed by all 15 members Tuesday, the U.N.’s most powerful body calls on the Afghan government and the Taliban to engage in talks aimed at bringing a political settlement and ceasefire. Fighting between the Taliban and government forces has intensified over the past few months as U.S. and NATO troops complete their pullout from Afghanistan. The Taliban are trying to seize provincial capitals after already taking smaller administrative districts. Diplomats say the Security Council is expected to hold an open meeting Friday on the worsening security situation in Afghanistan.