The searing, timely play ‘Pass Over’ leads Broadway’s return

NEW YORK (AP) — The first play to open on Broadway since the pandemic shutdown is “Pass Over,” the story of two Black men trapped on a street corner. Cast members Jon Michael Hill, Namir Smallwood and Gabriel Ebert say the work has deepened during the past year, especially since the death of George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer. The world has changed since the play was last performed and so will the play. Playwright Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu plans changes throughout, especially with the end. The play starts previews Wednesday.