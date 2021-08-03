Skip to Content

Temps near average and on the rise one year after a record low

Just one year ago on August 3, 2020, Eau Claire had a record daily low temperature of 45°, which was also the coldest temperature of any August day in just under 12 years when the low was 40° on August 25, 2008.

Today was much closer to Eau Claire's averages. The morning low was exactly average at 59°, and our afternoon high topped out just above the average high of 82°. Humidity continues to not be much of an issue with dew points in the mid to upper 50s.

That will change after a warm front passes Thursday with a chance for scattered showers and possibly some thunder. Severe weather is not a threat at this time.

Dew points in the mid to upper 60s will be likely Thursday through at least early next week as highs top out in the mid to upper 80s and possibly the low 90s depending on how much sunshine each day can get.

There will be at least a slight chance for rain and/or storms each day starting Thursday, but the best chances remain Thursday afternoon/evening into Friday morning and again Saturday afternoon/evening into Sunday morning.

