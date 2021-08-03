Ringing in National Farmers Market Week in the Chippewa Valley

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - From farm to table, the USDA is ringing in the 22nd Annual National Farmers Market Week, showcasing local farmers markets' role in helping support healthy communities.

AVEnue Orchards travels to 10 famers markets a week to sell its numerous apple-goods. The business has heavily relied on farmers markets in the past. Up until last year you couldn't find them in a grocery store.

"A lot of people really want that local product, and that's what they're finding at the farmers market, they're finding it fresh, local, homegrown [they] get to know the farmer. So, it's what most of the people are looking for. The camaraderie at the farmers market can't be beat," Ronald Knutson, "Ronnie Appleseed," owner of AVEnue Orchards.

Ronnie Appleseed said there's no better way to connect with your community -- it's one of the tiers named in the 22 National proclamation of farmers market week.

The National Farmers Market celebration continues all week focusing on the essential role farmers markets play in the local food system.

Farmers markets this week: