TOKYO (WQOW) - Rice Lake native Kenny Bednarek is on his way to running for a gold medal.

On Tuesday morning he took second in the men's 200 meter sprint. Now, he will go for gold on Wednesday at 7:55 a.m. CT.

Bednarek ran the 200 meters in 19.83 seconds, a tenth of a second behind Andre de Grasse of Canada.

You can see the full results here.