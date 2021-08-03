Relatives of Dayton shooting victims sue gun magazine maker

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Relatives of four people killed when a gunman opened fire in Dayton two years ago have sued the maker of a high-capacity magazine used by the shooter. The lawsuit against Nevada-based Kyung Chang Industry USA Inc. alleges negligence, negligent entrustment, and public nuisance by the company. The lawsuit filed in Nevada on Sunday says high-capacity magazines have only one purpose: to kill multiple people as quickly as possible. The lawsuit says the company lacks safeguards or protocols to screen out potentially dangerous purchasers of the magazine. A message was left with the company Tuesday seeking comment.