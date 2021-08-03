‘Rainbow Rosé’ returns to Infinity Beverages

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - You can donate to a good cause while drinking a glass of wine. For the second year in a row, Infinity Beverages in Eau Claire is making its 'Rainbow Rosé.'

Infinity only makes one batch of 'Rainbow Rosé' each year around July, and said it takes between 12 and 14 weeks to make wine. Officials at Infinity describe the 'Rainbow Rosé' as light, fruity, and sweet.

In 2020, the company made $8,000 from 'Rainbow Rosé' sales and are projected to do the same this year.

Infinity is giving the proceeds to families experiencing infertility - something Infinity's owners have struggled with themselves.

"They actually had a rainbow baby. A rainbow baby is a baby had after a miscarriage, or infertility. They decided to donate all of the net profits to a non-profit organization to give back to the community," said Corrisa Andrashko, marking ambassador for Infinity Beverages.

Proceeds go to Infinity Cares, which was a non-profit started by the company.

To learn how you can pick up a bottle of 'Rainbow Rosé' and make a donation, click here.