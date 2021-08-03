Powerful explosion in upscale neighborhood of Afghan capital

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Officials say a powerful explosion rocked an upscale neighborhood of the Afghan capital where several senior government officials live, including the defense minister. There were no immediate reports of casualties but several smaller explosions could also be heard as well as small arms fire. Interior Ministry Mirwais Stanikzai said the explosion Tuesday happened in the posh Sherpur neighborhood of Kabul. It was the first explosion in the capital in some time. No one took immediate responsibility but it comes as Taliban insurgents have been pressing ahead with an offensive that is putting pressure on the provincial capitals in the south and west of the country.