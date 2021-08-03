Polanco 3-run blast stuns Reds in 7-5 Twins win

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jorge Polanco delivered a go-ahead, three-run homer in the ninth inning, lifting the Minnesota Twins to a 7-5 victory over the Cincinnati Reds. Heath Hembree walked the first two Minnesota batters before striking out Brent Rooker. Polanco fouled off four two-strike pitches before connecting on a liner into the Twins bullpen down the right field line. Mitch Garver had a three-run homer in the fifth for the Twins. Jonathan India’s two-run homer in the fifth off Kenta Maeda gave the Reds a 5-4 lead.