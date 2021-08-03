Pentagon on lockdown after gunshots fired near Metro

Pentagon on lockdown after gunshots fired near MetroNew
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon is on lockdown after multiple gunshots were fired near a platform by the facility’s Metro station. Two people familiar with the shooting, which occurred on a Metro bus platform at the Pentagon, said at least one person was down. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to release information publicly. A Pentagon announcement said the facility was on lockdown due to “police activity.” An Associated Press reporter near the building heard multiple gunshots.