Pakistan army completes 90% of fence along Afghan border

TORKHAM, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s military says it has completed 90% of a fence being constructed along the border with Afghanistan and vowed to complete the project this summer. Pakistan says it is constructing the fence to prevent cross-border militant attacks. The announcement by the Pakistan army comes amid increasing violence in neighboring Afghanistan, where the Taliban have stepped up attacks ahead of a complete withdrawal of American troops from the war-torn country. Pakistan started the fence along the 2,611-kilometer (1,622-mile) border with Afghanistan — known as the Durand Line — in 2017. That’s when militants repeatedly launched cross-border attacks on Pakistani posts.