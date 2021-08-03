Olympian Dolgopyat arrives home to hero’s welcome in Israel

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Olympian Artem Dolgopyat has returned home to a hero’s welcome after winning Israel’s second-ever gold medal and its first in artistic gymnastics. Golgopyat arrived to cheers on Tuesday and grinned, saying at Ben Gurion International Airport that the greeting was the “warmest welcome” he’s ever received. He made no mention of his mother’s lamentation that Israel’s authorities won’t allow him to wed because he is not considered Jewish under Orthodox law. While Dolgopyat’s father is Jewish, his mother is not. Under “halacha,” or Jewish religious law, one must have a Jewish mother to be considered Jewish.