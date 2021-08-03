NYC, big employers taking hard line against vaccine holdouts

New York is the nation’s first big city to announce it will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for indoor diners and gymgoers. And state and local governments and large employers aim to fight vaccine hesitancy by clamping down amid a surge of the delta variant. Meat processer Tyson Foods said it will require all of its U.S. employees to get vaccinated, one of the first major employers of front-line workers to do so. Unionized auto workers will have to go back to wearing masks in factories, offices and warehouses beginning Wednesday because of the delta variant. The decision was made by a task force representing General Motors, Ford and Stellantis and the United Auto Workers.