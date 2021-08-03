New damage threat alerts released through National Weather Service

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - We're still in the thick of severe weather season which means destructive storms could strike when the conditions are right. And when it hits, now you'll be pinged right on your cell phone.

As of Aug. 2, the National Weather Service added a new damage threat alert for severe thunderstorm warnings. This alert is similar to other alerts such as flash flood or tornado warnings. The only difference with the damage threats is that the storm needs to meet certain criteria.



"So many people have a smart phone now, it's the best way to get in touch with virtually as many people as they possible can," said Sam Simmons with Eau Claire County Emergency Management. "The next time there's a severe thunderstorm, if it would reach that threshold of 80 mph winds or higher and hail two inches in diameter or higher that would trigger that alert."

You can check your alerts by going into your settings, then clicking notifications, and finally scrolling to your government alerts. Make sure they are turned on if you want to receive these damaging weather alerts.

If you have a smart phone, and your government alerts are already on, there's nothing else you need to do, the alerts will be programmed into your settings.