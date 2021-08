EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) -- Incentives to get the COVID-19 vaccine continue in the Chippewa Valley.

Menards is partnering with the Eau Claire Health Department for three vaccine clinics. If you get the shot at one of the Eau Claire Menards stores or the Menards Employment Center, you will get a $21 Menards gift card.



The clinics will take place on Aug. 7, 14 and 19 and no appointment is necessary.