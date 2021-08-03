Melting ice imperils 98% of Emperor penguin colonies by 2100

WASHINGTON (AP) — With climate change threatening the sea ice habitat of Emperor penguins, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Tuesday announced a proposal to list the species as threatened under the Endangered Species Act. Emperor penguins currently number fewer than 300,000 breeding pairs and require stable sea ice to survive and raise chicks. Research published Tuesday in the journal Global Change Biology found that by 2100, 98% of Emperor penguin colonies may be pushed to the brink of extinction, if no changes are made to current rates of carbon emissions.