Man stomped by police glad for bodycam, honest officer

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man who was stomped in the head last week by a police officer says he is thankful for body camera footage. Clarence Gailyard says he is also happy for a second officer who immediately stepped up and said her colleague was not telling the truth. Gailyard’s lawyer showed body camera footage of the July 26 incident to reporters on Tuesday. Orangeburg Public Safety Department Officer David Lance Dukes was fired two days after the incident and charged with felony first-degree assault and battery a few days after that.