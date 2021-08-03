List: National Night Out events in the Chippewa Valley

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - National Night Out, a night spent doing activities and getting to know police and first responders, is taking place across the country on Tuesday with several events here in the Chippewa Valley.

In Eau Claire, events at Carson Park run from 5:30 to 8 p.m. There will be carnival games, dunk tanks, inflatables, food, prizes and more.

In Chippewa Falls, National Night Out events are at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds from 5 to 8 p.m. You can meet local law enforcement and EMS/firefighters, play games, enjoy free food and more.

Altoona's events are taking place at River Prairie Park from 5:30 to 8 p.m. You can expect games, demonstrations, free food and music.

In Menomonie, National Night Out is from 6 to 8 p.m. at Cedar Corporation at 604 Wilson Avenue. There will free car seat checks, food, a bike rodeo, carnival games a photo booth and a donut eating contest!

Osseo PD's event is taking place at Central Park in downtown Osseo from 5:30 to 8 p.m. There will be K-9s, food, drink, games, inflatables, a dunk tank and more.

In Elk Mound, National Night Out runs from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Elk Mound Lions Park on Holly Ave. There will be free food, safety tips and community issue discussions.

If you live a bit further north, Rice Lake PD is having an event from 5 to 8 p.m. at Moon Lake Park on E. South Street. Chetek will be holding an event at the Chetek Fire Hall at 1224 Railroad Avenue.