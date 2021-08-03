Iraq gets back looted ancient artifacts from US, others

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s government says over 17,000 pieces of priceless antiquities have been recovered from the United States and other countries and handed over to the culture ministry. Iraq’s foreign minister says that the handover on Tuesday included looted artefacts dating back 4,000 years to ancient Mesopotamia. They were recovered primarily from the U.S., as well as Japan and Italy. Iraq’s culture minister said the recovery was “the largest in the history of Iraq” and the product of months of effort between the government and Iraq’s Embassy in Washington. The artefacts were handed over to Iraqi authorities in large wooden crates.