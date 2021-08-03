Hospital protocols in Eau Claire remain vigilant as COVID cases rise

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - As Wisconsin's seven-day average for new confirmed cases of COVID-19 climbs back up, local hospitals are reassuring the community of their protocols.

At Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire, officials said strict infection prevention protocols have been in place since the beginning of the pandemic, as well as symptom-check screening, masking and frequent cleaning and sanitizing.

HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital recently notified colleagues that meetings are to be held virtually whenever possible to curb any potential spread of the virus.

Mayo Clinic Health System re-instituted a universal masking policy -- requiring staff to wear masks in non-patient care areas.

All three hospitals said guidelines for personal protective equipment for staff who care for infectious patients have been the same since the beginning of the pandemic, meaning full PPE.

All three are currently allowing two visitors per patient.

Officials say they will continue to monitor the situation and will adjust accordingly.