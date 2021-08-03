Health impacts of poor air quality

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - If you, or someone you know, has underlying heart and lung issues, you may need to limit your time outdoors.

Smoke from Canadian wildfires has been drifting into our area for days now. The air quality index for particle pollution is broken down into five categories: good, moderate, unhealthy for sensitive groups, unhealthy, and very unhealthy.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) website, AirNow.gov, northwestern Wisconsin's air quality is on the verge of being 'unhealthy for sensitive groups.'

If a person has prolonged exposure to poor air quality, their body can be impacted in similar ways to secondhand smoke, according to KT Gallagher, Dunn County's health director.

"People that live in areas with high air pollution, there can be some pretty significant impact to long term health, like lung disease. Luckily, if you look at the AirNow.gov forecast, we should be out of the smoke plume in the next couple of days," Gallagher said.

Gallagher said if you are having shortness of breath or chest tightness to call your medical doctor.

