Greece claims Turkey endangered migrants in Aegean accident

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s migration minister has accused neighboring Turkey of allegedly endangering migrants at sea and ignoring an agreement with the EU to stem illegal migration into Europe. In a letter to European Union officials, the minister said the allegations stemmed from an incident just inside Turkish waters on July 30 that left three people missing. He claimed in the letter published Tuesday that the Turkish coast guard had detected and approached the inflatable dinghy but allowed it to continue on its course. He also claimed that the Turkish patrol vessel raised waves that led to the boat’s capsizing, and left the spot without helping its occupants. Greece and Turkey are historic regional rivals.