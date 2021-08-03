EXPLAINER: What exactly are track’s testosterone rules?

TOKYO (AP) — The complex testosterone regulations in track and field have become an issue again at the Olympics after two teenagers from Namibia qualified for the women’s 200-meter final. The teenagers are banned from competing in other races from the 400-meters to the mile because of their natural hormone levels. Christine Mboma and Beatrice Masilingi are both 18 and were relatively unknown until this year. But they started running extraordinarily fast times over 400 meters and that prompted track and field’s world governing body to order tests. It shows that the contentious issue of testosterone levels in female track athletes is still here even if two-time Olympic champion Caster Semenya of South Africa isn’t.