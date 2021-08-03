Day 1 fun: Rob Scott era begins at Memorial, Regis holds midnight practice

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Two milestone moments, about 12 hours apart.

As the clock struck midnight on Tuesday, Eau Claire Regis gathered for its first team meeting of the season. About 30 minutes later, the Ramblers turned the lights on over the football field and became one of the first teams to practice for the first time this football season.

After cancelling the practice last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Ramblers head coach Bryant Brenner said this year's team is cherishing every moment in 2021.

"It's a way to break up the monotony or break up the routine," he said.

Early Tuesday afternoon, Eau Claire Memorial began its first practice under new head coach Rob Scott. The longtime Superior High School assistant head coach said Tuesday is a day he's dreamed of for 25 years.

Old Abes seniors Jack Redwine and Reese Woerner said Memorial will be ready for its opening game on Friday, August 20 at La Crosse Central, but only after the work is put in.

Regis opens its season at Kenosha Bradford on August 20.