Chippewa Falls School District releases fall plans: masks optional, no participation in state testing program

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - If your child is a student in the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District, here is what things will look like when they return to the classroom on Sept. 1.

Masks will be optional inside school buildings, however they caution it is a fluid situation and could change based on guidance from health officials.

Masks will be required on buses until Sept. 13 which is when a mandate from the U.S. Department of Transportation and Homeland Security is set to expire. The order could be extended, which would also extend that mask order on Chippewa Falls buses.

In addition, the district will not be participating in the state's COVID-19 testing program. Gov. Tony Evers had announced all school districts would be able to enroll in testing programs for teachers, staff and students.

Superintendent Jeff Holmes said for contact tracing purposes, all students will be in assigned seats in the classroom, lunchroom and on school buses.

The district has a number of "levels" based on different government mandates. The district will begin in Level 2. Here is an outline of the levels:

Level 1 - Mask-optional; minimal mitigation measures (i.e., seating charts and increased hygiene,

cleaning, and sanitizing protocols).

Level 2 - Mask-optional; moderate mitigation measures (i.e., designated isolation rooms, CCDPH

quarantine protocols, and appropriate social distancing where possible).

Level 3 - Mask-optional; more robust mitigation measures (i.e., minimizing contacts, increased

social distancing where possible, no visitors, no field trips, etc.)

Level 4 - Government mandate(s)/order(s) in place and/or dire community or school spread.

Level 5 - Government mandate(s)/order(s) in place and/or dire community or school spread; if

needed, implement a hybrid learning model.

Level 6 - Government mandate(s)/order(s) in place and/or dire community or school spread; if

needed, implement a remote learning model