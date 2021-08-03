Bloomer woman hospitalized after jet ski crash in Chetek

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - A Bloomer woman was flown to an Eau Claire hospital on Friday evening after she was in a jet ski crash on the Chetek Chain of Lakes.

The crash was between two jet skis on Mud Lake, Friday at 6:23 p.m.

According to Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald, each jet ski had two people on it. Nobody was hurt on the one jet ski but the two people on the other jet ski were injured. One person was driven to the hospital, while a 45-year-old Bloomer woman was flown to Eau Claire with "a serious leg injury."

Fitzgerald said alcohol was not a factor.