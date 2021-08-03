Atlanta mayor: ‘Monster’ who killed parkgoer must be caught

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta’s mayor says the “monster” who stabbed a woman to death and also killed her dog in a popular Atlanta park must be taken off the streets. But Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said Tuesday that rumors are not helping police to find the killer. In a slaying that has stoked intense interest and fear across the city, 40-year-old Katherine Janness was found just inside an entrance to Piedmont Park early on the morning of July 28. She’d been stabbed multiple times in what an Atlanta police official described as a gruesome scene.