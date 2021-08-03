At least 3 wounded in Sweden shooting amid rise in violence

HELSINKI (AP) — Police say at least three people have been wounded in a shooting in the southern Swedish city of Kristianstad. Swedish police received an alert on Tuesday afternoon that several shots had been heard. Police say a man in his 20s, a man in his 30s and a woman in her 60s have serious injuries and were taken to the hospital. They say the number of wounded may rise. Police are pressing to find out exactly where the shootings took place, since there were reports of shots being fired around the city and nearby. The shooting comes amid a rise in gun violence in the Scandinavian nation that is attributed largely to organized crime gangs.